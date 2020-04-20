Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems explains how advanced marketing analytics solutions can help the health and wellness sector to measure the impact of various digital channels.Calculating the ROI of marketing campaigns by analyzing the impact of individual digital channels can be challenging given the broad array of digital channels and marketing approaches that have paved their way into the health and wellness sector.Quantzig's innovative approach aims to help companies leverage analytics, AI, and machine learning to reinvent sales processes and the ability to target, predict, and prioritize customer interactions.

While the immediate benefits of enhanced brand visibility and having more people visit your website should be clear, the long-term benefits of being attuned to the consumers' requirements will be invaluable. This is one of the reasons why digital channel impact measurement is gaining popularity across segments. However, measuring the impact of digital channels is not an easy task in the healthcare and wellness sector. Increasing channel complexity, unstructured data sets, and rapidly evolving tools can make impact measurement feel like an insurmountable task. But that is far from the truth. While there's no magic formula, Quantzig through its advanced portfolio of market mix analytics solutions aims to provide both practical tools and an understanding of how to improve digital channel impact measurement.

Considering the current business scenario, adopting a multi-channel marketing approach is more of a necessity for businesses to drive profits and thrive amid the massive competition. Simply leveraging a multi-channel approach would not help unless businesses have a robust approach in place to gauge the impact of every digital channel. Attribution modeling is one such technique that evaluates how different touchpoints contribute to a sale by assigning credit based on their contribution to the overall ROI.

At Quantzig, we adopt a holistic approach to digital channel impact assessment that enables businesses to do more than just track digital channel outcomes. It enables businesses to simulate different marketing scenarios. Using integrated artificial intelligence and powerful statistical techniques, our analytics dashboards automatically generate a recommended marketing mix, designed to optimize your revenue, profit, customers or other metrics in the relevant area. Businesses can leverage these insights to create insightful reports by tracking key marketing metrics (KPIs), spotting trends on website traffic, CTR, CPC, conversion rate, and much more. Request a FREE demo to gain a limited-period free license to access our marketing analytics platforms.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "Attribution models that combine digital and offline channels exist, but businesses still face significant challenges in accurately tracking conversions across digital platforms. Also, since there are several additional challenges when the purchase occurs offline, businesses must leverage analytics tools in combination with attribution models."

Based on our analysis, to analyze the impact of digital channels businesses will have to leverage advanced analytics models that are capable of leveraging machine learning algorithms to ingest large disaggregated data sets and identify data patterns. We predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges for the health and wellness industry in the form of:

Data complexities

Rise in competition

Stringent regulations

With over 15+ years of experience in offering advanced marketing analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive solutions portfolio that helps you extract more value from your marketing campaigns by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the marketing value chain. Request more information to learn more about our capabilities and marketing analytics offerings.

