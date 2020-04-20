Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC3K ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Ticker-Symbol: WTY 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
08:05 Uhr
179,00 Euro
+3,00
+1,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,00177,0017:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC179,00+1,70 %