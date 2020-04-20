Solei Systems, Inc.: CareClix, Inc Issues Clarifying Statement Regarding COVID-19 Home testing with Telemedicine

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Alexandria, VA Solei Systems, Inc (OTC:SOLI) wholly owned subsidiary CareClix, Inc issues clarifying statement on COVID-19 home testing in accordance with FDA guidance.

According to Dr. John Korangy, CEO of CareClix, "On April 14th, 2020 the FDA released a COVID-19 update which included among other updates its current position on COVID-19 home testing."

The update in part read as follows:

"At this time, the FDA has not authorized any COVID-19 test for at-home testing, including self-collection of a specimen with or without the use of telemedicine."1

"The FDA is supportive of at-home testing for COVID-19, provided there is data and science to support consumer safety and test accuracy. We are actively working with developers toward the goal of authorizing EUAs for home use tests once appropriate validation has been completed."1

Dr. John Korangy, CEO of CareClix said ,"CareClix is fully compliant with this clear FDA directive regarding home testing, and will take the lead per the FDA guidelines to work closely with its selected testing labs to assure they also comply with all FDA guidelines. CareClix continues to expand its physician network across the country. We will continue to perform our clinical evaluation of patients and to refer patients to laboratories in accordance with FDA guidelines."

President of CareClix, Josh Flood said, "Telemedicine, now more than ever, continues to be an ideal way for patients to interact with doctors especially for acute episodic maladies, which in turn can take significant pressure off our healthcare systems. CareClix is currently operating at full throttle, along with doctors, hospitals, and front-line health care heroes, as we serve our increasing numbers of customers during these extraordinary times for our country and the world."

1 https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-april-14-2020

About CareClix

CareClix is a leading virtual telehealth platform. The company provides software applications coupled with medical services enabling patients to receive care anytime at anyplace. CareClix's suite of services is transforming the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 20 million individuals in the U.S. in over 60 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems, Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc www.soleihealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Solei Systems Inc, and its wholly owned subsidiary CareClix, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Solei Systems, Inc believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Even if a Name and Symbol Change is affected, some or all of the expected benefits discussed above may not be realized or maintained. The market price of our Common Stock will continue to be based, in part, on our performance and other factors unrelated to the Company s name and trading symbol. Solei Systems, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Solei's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to Solei Systems or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Solei Systems, Inc

206 N. Washington St. Suite 100

Alexandria, VA 22314

T: (703) 832-4473

www.soleihealth.com

SOURCE: Solei Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585884/CareClix-Inc-Issues-Clarifying-Statement-Regarding-COVID-19-Home-testing-with-Telemedicine