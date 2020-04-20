Irrigation Automation Market Worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Irrigation Automation Market by System (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), Automation Type, Component, End-Use (Agricultural, Non-agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Irrigation Automation Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025. Factors such as increased mechanization and adoption of smart technologies for agricultural activities, government initiatives to promote water conservation, and the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of adopting irrigation automation are the key drivers fueling the growth of the irrigation automation market. New product, service, and technology launch was the dominant strategies adopted by key players to capitalize on the strong market potential.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Irrigation Automation Market"

112 - Tables

46 - Figures

185 - Pages

By irrigation type, drip irrigation segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020

Most developing countries across the globe make use of irrigation technologies, such as sprinklers and drip irrigation. The automation of drip irrigation has become increasingly popular due to higher consistency in yields, reduced power usage as compared to sprinkler irrigation, the possibility of being used in smaller pieces of land, and higher efficiency in the application of fertilizers with little or no leaching.

The semi-automatic segment, based on system, is estimated to hold the largest share in the irrigation automation market, in terms of value, in 2020

The market for semi-automatic irrigation systems holds the largest as the demand for irrigation systems, which would allow the growers to modify the irrigation process is high in open fields and greenhouses. Semi-automatic systems are relatively cost-effective and hence are adopted in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

The non-agricultural segment, based on end-use, is estimated to hold the largest share in the irrigation automation market, in terms of value, in 2020

Non-agricultural applications of irrigation control include sports grounds, residential, pastures, turf & landscapes, golf courses, and gardens. Automatic watering systems in golf courses enable the owners and the growers to adjust the watering based on time or volume and control it remotely.

By components, controllers segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020

The irrigation automation market, based on components, is segmented into controllers, valves, sensors, sprinklers, and other components, which include pressure gauges, monitoring devices, and flow meters. Controllers hold the largest share as they are the central unit of the entire irrigation automation system and are also the costliest component. The increased demand for semi-automatic systems, such as time-based and volume-based systems, in developing countries, has led to an increase in demand for simple controllers across the globe.

By automation type, time-based irrigation automation system is projected to account for a larger market share in 2020

The market for irrigation automation, based on automation type, has been segmented into time-based, volume-based, real-time feedback, and computer-based irrigation control systems. Since developing countries majorly use irrigation automation systems for agricultural lands, the need for semi-automated irrigation systems, which would allow timely intervention at different irrigation stages, and is cost-effective remains high. Due to these factors, the time-based segment is projected to account for the largest share in the irrigation automation market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increased awareness among farmers about the benefits related to the adoption of semi-automated and automated irrigation systems, along with reducing water levels in river basins of the Asia Pacific region, are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The change in precipitation pattern is compelling farmers to use sensor-based irrigation systems to take better-informed decisions.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the irrigation automation market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird (US), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), Netafim (Israel), Galcon (Israel), Rubicon Water (Australia), Weathermatic (US), Nelson Irrigation (US), Mottech Water Solution Ltd (Israel), Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd. (India), Calsense (US), Water Bit (US), and Hydropoint Data Systems (US), Irritec S.P.A (Italy), Blurain (India), Novagric (Spain), Hortau (US), Tevatronic (Italy), and Dorset Group B.V (Netherlands)

