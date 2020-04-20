The project was selected in a tender for storage deployment in non mainland grid interconnected areas that was finalized by France's Energy Regulatory Commission in 2016.From pv magazine France. French overseas energy company Albioma has switched on a solar-plus-storage rooftop installation at the Stade de l'Est Jean Ivoula in Saint-Denis, in the Indian Ocean overseas territory of La Reunion. The project was selected in a tender for storage deployment in locations not served by grid network interconnectors. The procurement was finalized by France's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in 2016. ...

