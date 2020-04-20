Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution for a chemical company in Canada.

Engagement Overview:

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, a chemical company faced difficulties in managing their supply chain operations and meeting their clients' demands. Also, they faced challenges in securing logistics capacity, managing demand-supply requirements, and identifying alternative suppliers to meet immediate requirements. As a result, the company witnessed a huge loss in profits. The client, therefore, wanted to build a resilient supply chain model and take immediate end-to-end supply chain actions to combat the business impact of COVID-19.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To create transparency on multitier supply chains

: To create transparency on multitier supply chains Objective 2 : To mitigate the risks of supply shortages while balancing cash flows

: To mitigate the risks of supply shortages while balancing cash flows Objective 3: To evaluate available inventory along the value chain

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client's production team to analyze the extent of the impact caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the experts evaluated supply chain complexities, gained visibility into the client's Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and identified alternative suppliers in non-impacted regions of the world. Besides, the experts devised a demand-forecast strategy.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the Canadian chemical industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to transform the supply chain model, optimize production, and mitigate the risks of supply shortages while balancing cash flows.

By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, the client was also able to:

Create transparency on multitier supply chains

Evaluate alternate sources of supply

Understand their suppliers' ability to meet supply requirements

Alter supply chain plans to keep manufacturing running at maximum efficiency

Update inventory policy and planning parameters

Optimize production and distribution capacity

