Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.4733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23553512 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 59136 EQS News ID: 1025291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 20, 2020 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)