Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.1822 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11447075 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 59147 EQS News ID: 1025313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 20, 2020 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)