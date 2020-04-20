Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 206.9762 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 655590 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 59151 EQS News ID: 1025321 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)