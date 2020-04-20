Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.4184 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 371181 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 59158 EQS News ID: 1025337 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 20, 2020 10:18 ET (14:18 GMT)