Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.0883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 332712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 59186 EQS News ID: 1025395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)