Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.7453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11400000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 59205 EQS News ID: 1025433 End of Announcement EQS News Service

