Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53624679 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 59257 EQS News ID: 1025539 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 20, 2020 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)