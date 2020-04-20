COVID-19 Update: - N95 Masks Market was Estimated to be US$ 784.5 in 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 9.45% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Instances of Respiratory Disorders, Says Absolute Markets Insights

- Some of the players operating in the N95 masks market are 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Cambridge Mask Co, Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth in air pollution across the world due to burning of fossil fuels and emission of greenhouse gases have led to a steep increase in cases of respiratory disorders across the world. Also, the growing prevalence of diseases that affect the respiratory system over the years have led to a demand for instruments that help in mitigating health risks.

The growing cases of COVID-19 across various countries have alarmed healthcare organizations to advise measures to limit the extent of the disease. One of the notable areas of focus for the organizations is to limit the contact of the virus with people in the region. The virus has been studied to be transferred when an infected person coughs or sneezes near an uninfected person. The particles when transferred on to the uninfected person can seep into the body through the person's mouth. This leads the organizations to devise methods that help in limiting the transfer of particles from person to person. One of the notable methods of doing so include the use of masks. Traditional medical masks have a limited efficiency when operating against viruses such as COVID- 19. Hence, the use of N95 masks has been advised by healthcare professionals and governing institutions. The N95 masks are able to filter around 95% of the materials that can come in contact with the user. Also, the replaceable filters in the masks allow for a longer service life for the mask, in turn, providing longer protection for the user. N95 masks are thus, receiving demand from various countries across the world for limiting the growth of COVID-19. These characteristics are expected to aid the growth of the global N95 masks market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global N95 masks market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the offline distribution channel is observed to be the major revenue contributor for the market. The improved distribution networks across the world for medical supplies along with recent initiatives for optimizing medical logistics are expected to be attributed for the growth of the segment.

On the basis of filter type, replaceable type is expected to grow at faster rate as compared to other masks. The enhancements in the operations of the mask along with the higher margin per product are expected to help the growth of the segment in the market.

As far as geography is concerned, North America is observed to hold a significant share in the market. The growing demand for personal protective equipment in the COVID-19 outbreak along with rising manufacturing presence is expected to aid the growth in the region.

As far as geography is concerned, North America is observed to hold a significant share in the market. The growing demand for personal protective equipment in the COVID-19 outbreak along with rising manufacturing presence is expected to aid the growth in the region. Some of the players operating in the N95 masks market are 3M , Alpha Pro Tech, Cambridge Mask Co, Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, Moldex-Metric, Prestige Ameritech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and The Gerson Company amongst others.

N95 Masks Market:

By Coverage

Full Face



Half Face

By Distribution Channel

Online



Offline



Pharmacies





Specialty Stores





Hospitals/Clinics





Others

By Filter Type

Replaceable



Irreplaceable

By End Users

Children



Adults

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

