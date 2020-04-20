Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Service of Protective Notice

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

SERVICE OF PROTECTIVE NOTICE

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Further to the announcement made on 17 April 2020 the Board of Temple Bar has concluded that, in the current circumstances, it is appropriate to conduct a review of the future management arrangements of the Trust. The Board does not wish to pre-empt the results of such review and it is certainly possible that the existing management arrangements will be maintained. Nonetheless, the Board believes that it is prudent at this time to serve protective notice on the Trust's investment manager, Ninety One UK Limited ("Ninety One"). Accordingly the Trust has today, in accordance with the terms of the investment management agreement between the Trust and Ninety One, served 12 months notice on Ninety One.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

20 April 2020