Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 17:04
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Service of Protective Notice

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Service of Protective Notice

PR Newswire

London, April 20

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

SERVICE OF PROTECTIVE NOTICE

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Further to the announcement made on 17 April 2020 the Board of Temple Bar has concluded that, in the current circumstances, it is appropriate to conduct a review of the future management arrangements of the Trust. The Board does not wish to pre-empt the results of such review and it is certainly possible that the existing management arrangements will be maintained. Nonetheless, the Board believes that it is prudent at this time to serve protective notice on the Trust's investment manager, Ninety One UK Limited ("Ninety One"). Accordingly the Trust has today, in accordance with the terms of the investment management agreement between the Trust and Ninety One, served 12 months notice on Ninety One.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

20 April 2020

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire