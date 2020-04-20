Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17146087 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 59278 EQS News ID: 1025581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 10:32 ET (14:32 GMT)