Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.3754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7032405 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 59281 EQS News ID: 1025587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 20, 2020 10:33 ET (14:33 GMT)