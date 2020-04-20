Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2020 / 16:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.2955 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000375 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 59288 EQS News ID: 1025601 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)