GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data and Bahamas Partner To Launch GlobeX's WFH Cloud Security, Data Management and Secure Communications Business Solutions Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of launching all its secure business cloud solutions and WFH "Work From Home" services in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas with its exclusive reseller.

The WFH suite of secure cloud applications will include GlobeX's secure business cloud solutions package comprised of DigitalSafe, the Company's Swiss hosted secure document management and collaboration cloud tool, which comes with a data backup, secure file share, collaboration tool, a password manager and a secure email all in one; PrivaTalk, the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, secure email and encrypted voice and video communications, and Custodia, the Company's end-to-end encrypted email service.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very excited to start executing on our plan, as announced earlier in the year, to launch all our services in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. COVID-19 has put the entire country on lockdown, however, as a SaaS model and cloud security platform, we are able to offer our services online through our partner, Sebastian Alliance Group. Cyber warfare has been inflicting hundreds of billions of dollars of damages, to the financial industry and the global economy before COVID-19, during COVID-19 and will continue to do so even more post COVID-19. We are here to offer to all the businesses of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the best security and privacy tools available to the market, at an affordable price. There is a sharp increase in demand for secure business solutions for work from home "WFH" workforces and from next month onward, all the businesses of the Bahamas can benefit from some extra protection from cyber criminals, from any location, home or office, courtesy of GlobeX Data and the Sebastian Alliance Group."

According to MacAfee's study in 2017, Cybercrime cost the global economy as much as $600 billion in 2017 and Cybercrime impacts nearly every location on the globe. GlobeX Data is in the process of rolling our several "WFH" packages and is rolling out these plans in several locations.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

