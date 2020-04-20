Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour Created to Help Drive PR Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / ?????The newly launched Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT) was created to aid PR agencies in accelerating the process to help clients succeed in gaining the Earned Media Advantage. Newswire helps these agencies optimize every press release through the use of the Media Database, Media Watch, and comprehensive Analytics. A Newswire Campaign Manager is assigned to every agency that signs with the VP GT to build custom media lists based on GEO, keyword or industry topics, and serves as an extension of the agency's team by uploading, formatting, and launching PR campaigns.

"This service alleviates the worry of PR agencies scrambling to accomplish vital tasks needed to launch a successful campaign," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire. "We are giving back time and energy to focus on other tasks."

Through the VP GT, agencies avoid the hefty costs associated with the upsell of media databases, reporting, or media monitoring. Newswire has bundled these costs with the VP GT, as well as eliminated the additional costs for extra words, images, links or media lists, allowing PR agencies to maximize each release's value.

Terenzio said, "The VP GT has become the successful driving force behind agencies trying to cope with the rapid pace of the news cycle today. Being able to create and publish client PRs as soon as possible without having to worry about added costs is a tremendous weight lifted to ensure their news is published as quickly as possible."

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Starting at $649 per month, agencies can pay upfront or monthly by selecting the number of distributions they need on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution, as part of the Guided Tour, includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial, which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information. With its flat-fee predictable pricing and unlimited words, you can stay within budget and expand your messaging.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

