Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries announces the publication of an article discussing LucidMoods scientifically curated products.





LucidMood Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/54624_5b91b1bd440f3a8e_001full.jpg

The cannabis industry has experienced record sales throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, making it one of the few attractive corners of the market. While there are many different cannabis companies and products, LucidMood has become one of the most popular brands in the space with its mood-based product selection.

Let's take a look at how LucidMood sees the market, what sets its products apart from competitors, and why it has seen early traction in Colorado and Arizona.

Click here to receive an investor presentation and corporate updates

Top 5 Cannabis Users

LucidMood recognized a market opportunity for mood-based, rather than a strain-based, cannabis brand back in 2016. After launching the first mood-branded vape that incorporated CBD in 2017, the company achieved $1 million in wholesale revenue.

In 2019, the company hired Dr. Tristan Watkins, Ph.D., a neuroscientist that has published six papers focused on cannabinoids and terpenes. Dr. Watkins began formulating the company's next generation of products that incorporated cannabinoid and terpene science.

Click below to hear Dr. Tristan Watkins explain the company's target market:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wx77w-32-E

Click here to receive an investor presentation and corporate updates

LucidMood researchers identified five distinct types of cannabis users from an extensive survey of cannabis users throughout its target markets:

"I want to be high, but not too high." "I want to feel buzzed, but still social." "I'd like to have a sativa that doesn't make me anxious." "I want the euphoria without the crash." "I want to relax without falling asleep."

After identifying these demographics, the company reviewed existing research on cannabinoids and terpenes and developed formulas for each use case and validated the products with target consumers to ensure they were successful.

The result has been five unique products:

Luminous (1:2 THC:CBD plus a geraniol and phytol dominant terpene blend) Loving (1:1 THC:CBD plus CBG and a nerol dominant terpene blend) Lively (2:1 THC:CBD plus a limonene and valencene dominant terpene blend) Lucious (4:1 THC:CBD plus a caryophyllene and linalool dominant terpene blend) Lullaby (8:1 THC:CBD plus a terpinolene and humulene dominant terpene blend)

These products are designed to bridge the gap between consumers that hate THC and only want CBD products and consumers that are simply looking for the highest percentage of THC in a product - two demographics that most other cannabis-focused companies target.

Click the image below to hear about the inspiration behind the product formulations:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG3c7EaSyms

Market Traction

LucidMood launched in Colorado in October 2019 and has already become the best-selling CBD-enhanced THC vape pen. Despite the uncertainty being caused by COVID-19, LucidMood continues to expand its sales distribution and win new dispensaries.





Top 10 Brands by Dollars Sold Dec '19 through Feb '20. Source: BDS Analytics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/54624_5b91b1bd440f3a8e_004full.jpg

In March, the company launched in Arizona by leveraging iAnthus' vertically-integrated supply chain. iAnthus owns four full-service dispensaries, two modern and fully-equipped production labs for producing cannabis derivative products and two large-scale indoor cultivation facilities.

LucidMood's unique focus on the nuances of the cannabis experience has translated to extremely high brand loyalty. In fact, the company's internal research found that 7-in-10 budtenders like LucidMood so much that they add at least one SKU to their repertoire. LucidMood is pioneering a new category and dispensaries want exposure.

These dynamics are important because as much as 92% of consumer buying behavior is driven by budtender recommendations. As a result, the company has a program in place to identify cannabinoid/terpene geeks and setup one-to-one calls with its cannabis neuroscientist to discuss the ins and outs of the new product category and brand.

Despite the setbacks from COVID-19, the company believes that it can triple sales by October 2020 and then triple them again by November 2021 with the launch of LucidMood in Nevada (via iAnthus). The company's lean management team is well-positioned to execute on these goals.

Click here to receive an investor presentation and corporate updates

Raising Growth Capital

LucidMood is already expanding into Arizona and has plans to expand into Nevada through its unique partnership with iAnthus. These developments could help drive revenue and ultimately unlock value for early investors. Despite the uncertainty being caused by COVID-19, LucidMood continues to expand its sales distribution and win new dispensaries. In addition, the company is developing a fast-acting sublingual version of LucidMood and other exciting new products.

LucidMood is currently raising $1 million in growth capital at a $2 million pre-money valuation with a $100,000 minimum investment for new investors. If you're an accredited investor, sign up to download the company's investor presentation and offering details today.

Click here to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/lucidmood-leverages-science-to-create-5-targeted-cannabis-products-luminous-loving-lively-luscious-and-lullaby/

LucidMood Contact:

Charles Jones - CEO

cj@lucidmood.net

CFN Media Contact:

Frank Lane - President

flane@cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is the owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to global cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries.

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54624