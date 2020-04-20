

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside early in the session, stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has rebounded from its early lows and into positive territory, while the Dow and the S&P 500 remain in the red.



While the Nasdaq is up 13.08 points or 0.2 percent at 8,663.22, the Dow is down 212.61 points or 0.9 percent at 24,029.88 and the S&P 500 is down 16.30 points or 0.6 percent at 2,858.26.



The mixed performance on Wall Street comes as traders express some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Housing stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 2.5 percent.



Significant weakness is also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.



Transportation, oil service, steel and utilities stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day.



On the other hand, biotechnology stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 2.9 percent.



Gold and natural gas stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside over the course of the trading session.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a moderate move to the upside on the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.4 basis points at 0.620 percent.



