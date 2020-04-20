SThree (STEM) SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting 20-Apr-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release - 20 April 2020 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Result of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of SThree plc was held on Monday 20 April 2020 at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, at 11.30am. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting, except for Resolution 2 which was duly withdrawn following the Company's announcement on 6 April 2020, were passed by way of a poll and a summary of the voting, including proxy votes, is as follows: Resolution Votes % Votes % Votes Total For Again Withh st eld 1 Approval of the 98,994 99.99 13,01 0.01 301,8 99,00 Report and ,662 5 26 7,677 Accounts 2 Payment of Final RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN Dividend 3 Approval of 91,697 92.38 7,562 7.62 50,10 99,25 Directors' ,144 ,250 9 9,394 Remuneration Report 4 Approval of 94,753 95.46 4,505 4.54 50,38 99,25 Remuneration ,657 ,467 0 9,124 Policy 5 Re-Election of 99,302 99.99 7,048 0.01 0 99,30 Mark Dorman ,456 9,504 6 Re-Election of 99,250 99.94 58,76 0.06 0 99,30 Alex Smith ,738 6 9,504 7 Re-Election of 89,921 90.55 9,388 9.45 0 99,30 Anne Fahy ,115 ,389 9,504 8 Re-Election of 97,492 98.17 1,816 1.83 0 99,30 James Bilefield ,838 ,666 9,504 9 Re-Election of 99,288 99.98 21,19 0.02 0 99,30 Barrie Brien ,310 4 9,504 10 Re-Election of 99,292 99.98 16,67 0.02 0 99,30 Denise Collis ,827 6 9,503 11 Re-Appointment of 89,152 89.77 10,15 10.23 0 99,30 Auditors ,627 6,876 9,503 12 Directors' 99,265 99.96 43,59 0.04 0 99,30 Authority to agree ,905 8 9,503 Auditor's Remuneration 13 Political 95,928 96.6 3,381 3.4 0 99,30 Donations ,350 ,154 9,504 14 Authority to Allot 98,589 99.28 719,8 0.72 197 99,30 Shares ,500 07 9,307 15 Authority to call 98,577 99.26 731,9 0.74 197 99,30 General Meetings ,321 86 9,307 with not less than 14 days' Notice 16 Authority to 99,094 99.78 214,5 0.22 197 99,30 Disapply Statutory ,803 03 9,306 Pre-Emption Rights 17 Authority to 95,889 96.59 3,384 3.41 35,97 99,27 Purchase its own ,479 ,048 7 3,527 Shares Notes: 1) The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. 2) 'Votes withheld' are not counted when deciding whether or not a resolution is carried. 3) The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding any shares held in treasury as at the time of this announcement, is 132,828,218 shares. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett sthree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson - Ends - ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: RAG TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 59313 EQS News ID: 1025665 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=1025665&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 20, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)