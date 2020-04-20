

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays's Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley and Finance Director Tushar Morzaria have requested the British bank to delay any increase to their fixed pay for this year until at least 2021.



The company has already announced that Staley and Morzaria have volunteered to contribute one-third of their Fixed Pay for the next six months to charities working with those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The company said that the release of the first portion of Staley and Morzaria's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan awards, which were due to vest in June 2020, would be delayed. The awards will now vest on 8 March 2021.



