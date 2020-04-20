Incap Corporation:: Incap continues its factory closure in India while the UK factory continues to operate with reduced capacity

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 20 April 2020 at 7.10 p.m. (EEST)

INCAP CONTINUES ITS FACTORY CLOSURE IN INDIA WHILE THE UK FACTORY CONTINUES TO OPERATE WITH REDUCED CAPACITY

Governments across the world have taken significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. In India, the extension of the lockdown has been uncertain and currently it has been extended until 4 May 2020. Due to the lockdown, Incap's factory closure in India continues until further notice.

The measures announced by the British government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK will continue to be in force until 7 May 2020. Incap's factory in Straffordshire continues to operate with reduced capacity.

Incap continues to closely monitor the situation in all its markets and follows the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies. Incap will publish further information about major changes in its factory operations in due course.

