DigitalBrim.com: Mental Illness: The Flip Side of Venture Capitalists'-Backed Startups

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / The biggest source of worries many startup founders go through is how to source for funds, this shouldn't come as a surprise as the marketing landscape is daily becoming more savvy and competitive and you need enough funds to cope up with the advancements and innovations. When the world became a global village, the scope of marketing changed drastically, it became borderless, and the competition was heightened.

To meet up with the changing dynamics in marketing, most emerging startups sourcing for funds had to resort to venture capitalists (VCs) as their best alternatives. After all, their conditionalities for releasing funds were not as stringent as those of banks, who talk collaterals and all the other documentation processes.

While this may be the true position of things for some startup founders, unpalatable stories are emerging from others even to the extent of some suffering from mental illness as a result of their startup failures, stress, anxiety, and depression that are associated with it.

The findings by WHO that one in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives and that around 450 million people currently suffer from such conditions, is a serious cause for concern especially as it relates to startup founders and their immediate family members.

The result of the interview conducted by the National, Comorbidity Survey Replication on a representative sample of 9,282 English-speaking American adults to determine the lifetime and 12-month prevalence of mental health conditions was quite revealing.

This study revealed that there is a 46 percent lifetime occurrence of any mental health condition as well as an 18.3 percent lifetime occurrence of one mental health condition. Also, you have a 27.7 percent lifetime occurrence of two or more conditions and a 17.3 percent lifetime occurrence of three or more conditions.

The study concluded that entrepreneurs are 50 percent more likely to report having a mental health condition and those founders, are more readily to be found with the following conditions:

2X more readily to suffer from depression

6X more readily to suffer from ADHD

3X more readily to suffer from substance abuse

10X more readily to suffer from bipolar disorder

2X more readily to have psychiatric hospitalization

2X more readily to have suicidal thoughts

Why would the founders of startups have to face these aggravated situations?

As a condition for the release of funds, VCs usually demand a percentage of equity ownership of the company, which ranges between 25 to 55 percent, a level of control over its strategic outlining, and payment of varying fees. Apart from these, the VCs will request board involvement in return for the investment that they are making in your company.

This board involvement is of two folds, where one will be the board of director seat in which they participate in major decisions of the company, the other level of board involvement is a board observer, where the representing member will have an open invitation to attend meetings but will not vote. Notwithstanding how you want to view it, the simple truth is that they still have a lot of influence.

With these two board involvements breathing down your neck, there is no way a founder will not be expected to be constantly tensed and having sleepless nights which are precursors for mental illness.

Below is an image from the Forbes Magazine that compares directors and observers.

Therapeutic Solutions

The fact that we don't have mentally deranged people flocking the streets of major cities in the world as a result of mental illness due to venture capitalists'-backed startups is due to the availability of therapeutic solutions.

Approaches to psychotherapy fall into five main divisions:

Psychoanalysis and psychodynamic therapies. This approach focuses on changing problematic behaviors, emotions, and perceptions by exploring their unconscious meanings and motivations.

Behavior therapy. Here, the learning's role in developing both normal and abnormal behaviors is focused on.

Cognitive therapy. Cognitive therapy emphasizes what people think rather than their actions.

Humanistic therapy. This approach highlights people's capability to make rational judgments and develop to their greatest potential.

Integrative or holistic therapy. Some therapists refuse to be fixated to only one approach. They rather combine factors from different strategies and tailor their medication according to each client's needs.

Online Therapy

A click affords you the opportunity of having access to online therapy, Web therapy, telepsychology, e-therapy, distance therapy, or internet therapy to have instant and inexpensive access to a therapist. This means of therapy has taken psychotherapy out of the therapist's office and to even remote areas inasmuch as you are connected to the Internet.

Using the internet addresses the inconvenience people who cannot at every appointment present themselves at the therapist's office have to undergo. However, before signing up for online therapy, you must consider the following:

Notwithstanding the inherent benefits, psychotherapists are of the view that e-therapy may not be the best choice for everyone or every situation in need of professional support. Here are a few points you must consider before signing up:

Is this the right tool to help you?

Is the therapist licensed?

Is the psychologist licensed in the state you live in?

Is the site or app secure?

How do you intend to pay for the service?

For psychologists and patients, it's a win-win situation. Where online sites and apps are being explored by the former, more patients are eager to use them.

The American Psychological Association (APA), says that some technological tools can help when used in conjunction with in-office therapy.

Web-conferencing and streaming in real-time are meant to offer continuity when a patient is on vacation or not able to make a regular session. However, it's advised that with the current stage of research on online therapy and with the current technology, internet therapy should best be used in complementing in-person psychotherapy.

