

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus in February grew from a year ago, largely due to an expansion in the surplus in goods trade, figures from the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 4.78 billion from EUR 2.14 billion in the same month last year. In January, there was a deficit of EUR 314 million, which was the first shortfall in 12 months.



In February, the surplus in the merchandise trade grew to EUR 6.82 billion from EUR 3.79 billion a year ago. The deficit in the services trade widened slightly to EUR 1.34 billion from EUR 1.22 billion.



The positive balance in primary income account fell to EUR 1.60 billion, while the deficit in the secondary income account narrowed slightly to EUR 2.28 billion.



The capital account deficit widened to EUR 177 million from EUR 54 million. The financial account deficit narrowed to EUR 964 million from EUR 4.15 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX