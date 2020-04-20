Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison to Hold Its AGM via Video Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is announcing that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders originally planned to be held at the Ontario Bar Association Conference Centre in Toronto, Ontario at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday April 22, 2020 will now take place via video conference using Zoom Video Conferencing platform at the same time and on the same day.

The change was made to accommodate the current environment surrounding the COVID-19.

As indicated in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2020, only shareholders of records as of March 18, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Any shareholders or proxyholders of record as of March 18, 2020 who wish to attend the Meeting via Zoom Video Conferencing platform or by phone are invited to send a request to info@murchisonminerals.com before 1:00pm on April 21, 2020.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 64.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO or Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585919/Murchison-to-Hold-Its-AGM-via-Video-Conference