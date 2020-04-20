Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591068 ISIN: FR0000127771 Ticker-Symbol: VVU 
Tradegate
20.04.20
18:38 Uhr
21,450 Euro
+0,140
+0,66 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,27021,40019:37
21,27021,41019:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVENDI SA21,450+0,66 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,37
Hebel: 6,11
mit moderatem Hebel