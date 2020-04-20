Anzeige
Montag, 20.04.2020
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
PR Newswire
20.04.2020 | 19:34
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 20

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on Mar 31st, the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAMENAVSEDOLNAV DATE
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedUSD2.8932BJJMSM731/03/2020


The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and the value of investments may fluctuate. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited


Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745405


Date: 20/04/2020

© 2020 PR Newswire