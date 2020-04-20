Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) ("Citation" or "Company"), a licensed multi-state Cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, is providing details of its upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Thursday April 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Listening to The Virtual AGM

All shareholders will be able to listen to the virtual AGM and view the Company's slide presentation as guests via audio webcast at:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cgc/mediaframe/37250/indexl.html

Participant / Guest (Toll-Free): 877-407-2991 (Event 14) Participant / Guest (Toll): 201-389-0925 (Event 14)

Please dial in/log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM on April 23, 2020.

To Vote or Ask Questions At The Virtual AGM

Citation's Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and the accompanying form of proxy (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about March 18, 2020. If you have not yet received your Meeting Materials, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials no later than 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time on April 21, 2020. Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM may continue to do so by logging into the webcast or calling the number above, and instructions will be provided as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM may participate and vote at the AGM.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can also submit them in advance to ir@citationgrowth.com. Citation is committed to addressing appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

About Citation Growth Corp.

Citation Growth Corp. (CSE: CGRO) (OTCQX: CGOTF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Citation has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions Nevada, California, Washington and British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.citationgrowth.com.

For Further Information:

Erik Anderson, President and CEO

1-877-438-5448 Ext. 713

eanderson@citationgrowth.com

Cannabis Industry Involvement:

The Company owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state; however, marijuana remains illegal under United States federal law and the approach to enforcement of U.S. federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that federal enforcement actions could adversely affect their investments and that the Company's ability to support continuing U.S.-based operations and its access private and public capital could be materially adversely affected.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate", "objective", "may", "will", "might", "should", "could", "can", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "plan", "is designed to", "project", "continue", or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements may also include, among other things, statements about the future business strategy; expectations of obtaining licenses and permits; expectations regarding expenses, sales and operations; future customer concentration; anticipated cash needs and estimates regarding capital requirements and the need for additional financing; total processing capacity; the ability to anticipate the future needs of customers; plans for future products and enhancements of existing products; future growth strategy and growth rate; future intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations; regulatory approvals and other matters; and anticipated trends and challenges in the markets in which the Company may operate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54637