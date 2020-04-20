Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.: Optex Systems Announces New $2.25 Million Facilities Line of Credit and Provides Company Operating Update on COVID-19

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced closing a new $2.25 million revolving credit facility as well as an update related to the COVID-19 impact to the company operating activities.

Revolving Credit Facility

The $2.25 million credit facility was obtained by BBVA USA, a new lender to Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. with a two-year term expiring on April 15, 2022. The loan is secured with a first priority lien on the company assets and carries interest at a floating prime rate less 25 basis points, a minimum interest rate of 2.5% and a maximum interest rate of 18% during the term of the loan. The current index rate at closing is 3.0%.

Optex intends to use this revolving credit facility to support working capital for the company's continuing operations and growth needs during the next two years. The facility with BBVA USA replaces the $2.25 million facilities line of credit carried with Avidbank which expires on April 21, 2020.

Karen Hawkins, CFO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc., commented, "Although Optex continues to maintain a strong balance sheet during these uncertain times, we are delighted at the opportunity to secure our future working capital needs with a local bank allowing more flexibility to our borrowing needs at a reduced cost to the company. We look forward to our new relationship with BBVA USA and are thankful to Avidbank for their banking support over the last nine years."

COVID-19 Operating Impact

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is defined as essential critical infrastructure as a defense contractor under the guidance of the federal, state and local authorities for both our Optex Systems (Richardson, TX), and Applied Optics Center (Dallas, TX) operating segments. As such, the company continues to remain open and operational with a full workforce while practicing the CDC guidelines and required Dallas County mandates which require keeping a 6' distance between employees, face coverings, and daily employee health screening. To date, we have not encountered any COVID-19 related illnesses in our workforce.

We have reached out to our customers, suppliers and service providers regarding any potential impacts to operating conditions due to COVID-19 and we will continue to monitor any changes to our operations on an ongoing basis during the crisis. As a large majority of our customers and suppliers are engaged in significant defense manufacturing, they also remain open and operational during the pandemic. To date, the impact to our operations has been minimal and we have taken additional steps to mitigate potential key supplier risks.

Our current backlog and working capital position remain healthy with additional unused working capital available. While we anticipate the possibility of some unforeseen operational impacts during the next six months related to travel restrictions, illness, or interruptions with our customer or supply chain, we believe we are in a strong position to mitigate any significant adverse financial impacts to the current fiscal year ending September 27, 2020.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc., commented, "Optex continues to balance the safety of our employees with the needs of our customers. Our suppliers and employees have all stepped up to meet this challenge in an unprecedented time and the feedback from our customer set is extremely positive. We are closely watching current conditions and we will react accordingly."

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

