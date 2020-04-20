Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855377 ISIN: AU000000WPL2 Ticker-Symbol: WOPA 
Tradegate
20.04.20
21:48 Uhr
11,500 Euro
-0,698
-5,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,19811,56822:32
11,17811,67821:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIPFMC
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC7,398-1,25 %
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED11,500-5,72 %