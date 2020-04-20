

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $1.59 billion, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $17.57 billion from $18.18 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.65 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $17.57 Bln vs. $18.18 Bln last year.



