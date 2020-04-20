Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
20.04.20
21:57 Uhr
111,25 Euro
+0,75
+0,68 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,80110,1522:38
111,25111,7022:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IBM
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION111,25+0,68 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,51
Hebel: 7,37
mit moderatem Hebel