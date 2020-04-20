

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $88 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.76 billion



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $153 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



