Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a mutual investment agreement with Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ASX: AB1), ("Animoca Brands) (the "Agreement") which was previously announced on August 15, 2019. The goal of the Agreement is to create greater alignment between the two companies as they work to bring rewards to the millions of active players playing Animoca games - and to grow both programs further into the $35.5B1 annual US gaming market and the $36.5B1 annual Chinese gaming market.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Animoca Brands will issue 4,327,431 AB1 shares to Versus and Versus will issue 3,036,739 Versus shares to Animoca Brands, each issuance being equal in value to USD $500,000. Pricing of the Versus shares issued to Animoca Brands is based on the higher of CAD $0.23 and the 21-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Versus shares on the approval date. Pricing of the Animoca Brands shares issued to Versus is based on the higher of AU $0.18 and the 21-day volume weighted average price of AB1 shares on the approval date.

The shares issued will be free from any lockup or other restrictions on their sale or transfer, except as required under Canadian Securities Exchange policies, pursuant to an amendment agreement entered into between the parties.

The Company and Animoca Brands have also entered into an Integration and Marketing Services Agreement whereby Animoca Brands will provide support to integrate Versus' Platform into select Animoca Brands' games. As a way to deepen the partnership and expand integration and marketing bandwidth across Animoca's extensive portfolio, Versus will issue to Animoca 1,293,426 common shares of stock at a deemed price of $0.27 per share.

Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends, Ever After High, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to enhance their games and content.

Versus is an advertising company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of in-game prizing and promotion tools. Versus has developed the proprietary Winfinite platform, a set of products that allow publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games and streamed media. Through Winfinite, advertisers can offer product and digital goods as prizes that players can earn through in-game achievements.

Winfinite provides players and viewers an opportunity to play for things they love - while giving businesses and brands a powerful new way to reach their potential audience. To date, there have been over half a million in-game challenges completed on Winfinite.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter.

