London Tradition, for the Second Time, Wins Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, International Trade 2020

International trade award for British heritage brand exporting iconic British outerwear across the globe

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London Tradition has been honoured with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise for the second time within six years. The company was honoured with the award for the first time in April 2014 for its continued growth and excellence in International Trade. The Awards are considered to be a personal approval by Her Majesty The Queen following recommendations from the Prime Minister, this is the highest accolade that a UK business can receive.

The award is a recognition of the continued exceptional performance for this rapidly expanding company that has taken the British outerwear market by storm. This includes their iconic humble duffle coat and transformation into a luxury heritage brand for an international market. Founded in 2001, London Tradition designs and manufactures high quality outerwear in London and exports across the globe using a network of approved resellers.

"To have won the Award in 2014 was one of the greatest achievements by the Company and its incredibly talented staff. To win it for a second time, particularly at this time, is truly unbelievable and humbling. With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, like many other businesses London Tradition too is deeply affected. I pay tribute to all our dedicated staff, all our heroes from the NHS and other essential services. After the lockdown is over London Tradition is determined to continue its leadership in the outerwear industry, driving demand for UK manufacturing abroad. We are proud that our products are made locally, and we value that all our customers demand excellence in service and quality from a product made in England." Mamun Chowdhury, Co-Founder and Joint-Managing Director.

London Tradition began when two former business associates came together nearly twenty five years ago with a shared passion for producing high quality outerwear. They started production in a factory on the site which has now become the landmark Olympic Park in London. Today, all manufacturing is still based in London in its spacious factory and design studio by the River Lea in Hackney Wick. Every coat is hand-cut, hand-finished and made from sustainably sourced fabrics from UK and Italian mills. The process demands exceptional skill and indepth experience of traditional methods of craftmanship alongside cutting technology.

"It was a great honour to gain the Queen's Award in 2014 and a tribute to the whole team at London Tradition. To gain the award again in 2020 is testament to the enduring quality of our business and again, to the entire team and the hard work they have put in over this period. We are all proud to be part of the UK's long-standing tradition in clothing manufacturing. This award is a sign of our position as a leading British heritage brand." - Rob Huson, Co-Founder and Joint-Managing Director.

As well as attending a palace reception in the summer with Her Majesty The Queen in recognition of the Award, London Tradition will be hosting a ceremony at their premises to receive the Queen's Award Trophy from one of Her Majesty's Representatives.

