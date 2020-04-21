Global Leaders, Activists, Actors And Musicians Join Unprecedented All-Day Digital Earth Day 2020

INCLUDING VALERIE JARRETT, SENATOR ED MARKEY, ROGER WATERS, JACK JOHNSON, NAJIB SAAB, MICHAEL FRANTI, STEFANIA GIANNINI, MAYA LIN, SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, DAVE MATTHEWS, ASHOK SRIDHARAN, LISA JACKSON, DIANA NYAD, KADDU KIWE SEBUNYA AND ZIGGY MARLEY
Ed Begley, Jr. and Hayden Begley Co-Host Special Event Begins at 9AM ET on Earth Day, APRIL 22nd
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day 2020 fast approaching, Earth Day Network has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of video messages from the global community to show their commitment to the planet. This new slate of content joins the already illustrious programming and individuals who are supporting the event. To read the previously announced list of participants, please go here. This unprecedented global event will be hosted by Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter, Hayden Begley, a musician and actress.
These messages, performances and calls-to-action will be part of Earth Day Network's robust 11-hour (9am ET to 9pm ET) digital event on the homepage for the planet, earthday.org, as well as part of a comprehensive social media partnership with Twitter (EarthDay2020).
The incredible lineup of personal video messages for Earth Day 2020 includes:
- His Holiness Pope Francis
- Steve Ballmer, USAFacts Founder and Former Microsoft CEO
- Hayden Begley, Co-Host
- Dave Beran, Michelin Star Chef
- Aloe Blacc, Musician
- Andrea Boccelli, Award-winning Singer and Songwriter
- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of the State of Yucatán
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt (TBC)
- Michael Franti, Musician
- Mrs. Maria Elena Freire, Head of Environmental Education, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Kathy Freston, Chef
- Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director, General for Education, UNESCO
- Mr. Bernardo Goytacaces, Secretary of Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro
- Natalie Isaacs, Founder and CEO of 1 Million Women
- Lisa Jackson, VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple and Global Advisory Committee Member
- Valerie Jarrett, Former Senior Advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama
- Jack Johnson, Musician
- Maya Lin, Architect and Global Advisory Committee Member
- Josh Lucas, Actor
- Edward Markey, Senator from Massachusetts
- Ziggy Marley, Musician
- Dave Matthews, Musician
- Arizona Muse, Model
- Jason Mraz, Musician
- Nahko, Musician
- Vanessa Nakate, Founder of Youth for Future Africa and the Rise Up Movement
- Diana Nyad, Long Distance Swimmer
- Ambassador Javier Paulinich, General Secretary of SELA, Latin American and Caribbean Economic System
- Mr. Gabriel Quijandria, Vice Minister of Environment of Peru
- Ingmar Rentzhog, Founder of 'We Don't Have Time'
- Najib Saab, Secretary General, Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED)
- Kaddu Kiwe Sebunya, President of African Wildlife Foundation and Global Advisory Committee Member
- Cody Simpson, Actor
- Ashok Sridharan, President of ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability and Mayor of Bonn
- Yana Abu Taleb, Co-Director of EcoPeace Middle East
- Minister Victor Manuel Toledo, Minister for the Environment of Mexico
- Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts
- Roger Waters, Musician
- Mayor Jorge Munoz Wells, Mayor of the City of Lima
- Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of NJ and Global Advisory Committee Member
- Jason Wrobel, Chef
About Earth Day Network
Earth Day 2020 comes 50 years after the first Earth Day which, in 1970, mobilized over 20 million citizens to demand action on the environmental challenges of the time. Today, Earth Day is observed in around 190 countries and close to 100,000 organizations. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. To learn more, visit earthday.org.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155792/Earth_Day_Logo.jpg