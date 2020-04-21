Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
21.04.20
08:29 Uhr
315,88 Euro
-2,65
-0,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
310,90320,8508:30
245,70246,4008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS315,88-0,83 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 6,22
Hebel: 5,38
mit moderatem Hebel