

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for cobas HPV test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems to identify women at risk for cervical cancer.



The company noted that more than 99 percent of cervical cancers are caused by persistent high-risk human papillomavirus or HPV infection.



According to the company, the cobas HPV test helps to protect women from the potential harms of undetected and untreated cervical disease by detecting the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers.



