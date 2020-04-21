Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2021

HELSINKI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial report dates in 2021

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2021. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Friday 29 January 2021 Financial Statement Release for 2020 Friday 23 April 2021 Interim Report for January-March 2021 Wednesday 21 July 2021 Half-year Report for January-June 2021 Wednesday 20 October 2021 Interim Report for January-September 2021

Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2020, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 8 February 2021.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Friday 19 March 2021 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com/investors

