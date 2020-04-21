Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation downgrades its business outlook for 2020 due to estimated impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic

Vaisala Corporation

Vaisala Corporation downgrades its business outlook for 2020 due to estimated impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic

In Vaisala's Financial Statement Release for 2019, Vaisala identified risks related to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Since then the situation has evolved to a worldwide pandemic. Governments across the world have taken significant measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. These measures affect both Vaisala's operations and customers. However, Vaisala's delivery capability remained on a good level throughout the first quarter despite the challenging operating environment.

Under these circumstances, Vaisala's?priority is to protect the health and safety of employees and to ensure business continuity in order to fulfill customer's needs. As a result of extensive restrictions imposed by governments and authorities on people and businesses, Vaisala expects delays or interruptions particularly in project and services deliveries. Demand for Weather and Environment business area's offering has to some extent already weakened and Vaisala estimates that the situation will become more challenging as governments have tighter budgets. Emerging markets are especially vulnerable as their ability to adapt to the present situation is weaker and thus demand is estimated to decrease during the pandemic. Vaisala estimates that the demand for Industrial Measurements business area's offering will not change materially. However, Vaisala estimates that business area's net sales growth will fall short from the growth in 2019.

Based thereon Vaisala's business outlook for 2020 is:

Vaisala estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will be in the range of EUR 370-405 million and its operating result (EBIT) will be in the range of EUR 34-46 million.

The range for both net sales and EBIT is wide due to high uncertainty related to the duration and impact of coronavirus pandemic as well as unknown speed of recovery. Vaisala will provide update to its market outlook in connection with the January-March 2020 Interim Report.

Previous business outlook for 2020:

Vaisala estimated its full-year 2020 net sales to be in the range of EUR 400-425 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 38-48 million.

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup