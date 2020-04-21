Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851194 ISIN: FR0000120644 Ticker-Symbol: BSN 
Tradegate
21.04.20
08:37 Uhr
64,68 Euro
+0,98
+1,54 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,8664,4808:41
63,8464,6208:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANONE SA64,68+1,54 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,40
Hebel: 4,55
mit moderatem Hebel