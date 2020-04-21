

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total income increased 13 percent year-on-year to 615 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said it is too early to comment on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its outlook for the remainder of the year. The company believes the longer-term drivers of growth in each of its business lines remain intact.



In its trading update, the company said the first-quarter result was driven by increased equity trading in Capital Markets and higher clearing activity across listed and OTC products.



Information Services revenues went up 7 percent to 215 million pounds.



Post Trade income climbed 17 percent to 271 million pounds, with 11 percent growth in LCH revenue.



Capital Markets revenues went up 15 percent to 112 million pounds, principally reflecting higher equity secondary markets activity in London and Milan.



Reflecting the strong 2019 results and ongoing financial strength, the company intends to pay its final dividend in relation to the 2019 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.



