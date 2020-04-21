

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA reported that its first quarter Group revenue was 15.18 billion euros compared to 17.98 billion euros, prior year. Automotive division revenue was 11.93 billion euros, down by 15.7% from last year. With a total of 627,000 cars sold, consolidated worldwide sales were down, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.



Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, was at 715,000 vehicles at 31 March 2020 and decreased by 1,000 units from 31 March 2019.



Groupe PSA plans to deliver over 4.5% automotive adjusted operating margin on average for the period 2019-2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEUGEOT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de