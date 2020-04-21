Seasoned Veteran of Sales and Marketing Joins AttackIQ to Support Global Company Growth

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, today announced the addition of Ross Brewer as strategic advisor of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Bringing over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity to his new role, Brewer will focus on strengthening AttackIQ's customer base in EMEA through strategic sales, marketing and other key growth initiatives.

"We've made several strategic additions to our team in recent months as demand for our platform grows, and Ross is no exception," said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ. "We've been able to attract incredibly experienced, skilled cybersecurity professionals like Ross because in his career, he has witnessed over and over again companies struggling to effectively deploy security controls and ensure cyber readiness. Ross believes strongly in our vision and mission of making the world a safer place to compute."

Brewer previously served as the vice president and managing director of EMEA for LogRhythm, a position he held for 12 years, and vice president and managing director of EMEA for LogLogic. In his time with LogRhythm, Brewer helped grow the company globally from around 25 employees to over 600, with more than 100 in EMEA alone. He also oversaw the opening of the majority of their international offices.

"I've made it my goal to help organizations think differently about how they utilize IT assets and resources to combat today's rapidly evolving cyberthreats," said Brewer. "Organizations must take an informed, unified approach to maturing their security operations with the right people, processes, technologies and partnerships, and AttackIQ empowers companies to do exactly that. I look forward to helping customers leverage this platform and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to ensure cyber readiness from an adversarial perspective."

