The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on April 21, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Tele2 has decided to withdraw extraordinary dividend that was proposed to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 11, 2020. Therefore, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A) that was communicated in Exchange Notice 51/20. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770622