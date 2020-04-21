Groupe PSA Q1 revenue down by 15.6% at €15.2 billion;

Automotive division 1 revenue down by 15.7% at €11.9 billion driven by a sharp volume drop partially offset by a strong product mix;

Consolidated worldwide sales down 29%;

The Group's priority is to protect its employees with a reinforced sanitary protocol and prepare the future of the company.

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Group revenue amounted to €15,179 million in Q1 2020 compared with €17,976 million in Q1 2019.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,934 million down by 15.7% compared to Q1 2019. The positive impact of product mix (+5.3%), price (+0.5%) as well as other effects (+3.5%) and sales to partners (+0.1%) partially offset the sharp decrease of volumes and country mix (-24.6%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.5%).

With a total of 627,000 cars sold, Q1 2020 consolidated worldwide saleswere down, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 715,000 vehicles at 31 March 2020 and decreased by 1,000 units from 31 March 2019.

Faurecia revenue was down at €3,739 million.

Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA said: "Having secured its liquidity and drastically cut its costs, the group now fully focuses on preparing the rebound in a chaotic economic environment

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group now anticipates a decrease of the automotive market by 25% in Europe, 10% in China, 25% in Latin America and 20% in Russia.

The outlook is currently difficult to assess and will depend on the scale, duration and geographic extent of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the measures taken by the countries concerned.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.

Link to the presentation of Q1 2020.

Financial Calendar

25 June 2020: 2020 General Meeting

28 July 2020: 2020 interim results

28 October 2020: Third-quarter 2020 revenue

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Attachments

Revenue Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019

In million euros Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Change Automotive 14,157 11,934 (2,223) Faurecia 4,325 3,739 (586) Other businesses and eliminations (506) (494) 12 Group Revenue 17,976 15,179 (2,797)

Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Q1 2020 Consolidated Worldwide Sales

Consolidated World Sales

Estimates Q1 2019 Q1 2020 ? YTD EUROPE * 783 452 548 631 30,0% PEUGEOT 290 651 216 090 25,7% CITROEN 203 904 146 288 28,3% DS 9 347 10 915 16,8% OPEL VAUXHALL 279 550 175 338 37,3% MIDDLE EAST AFRICA 26 448 38 103 44,1% PEUGEOT 15 591 17 448 11,9% CITROEN 5 740 10 934 90,5% DS 194 380 95,9% OPEL VAUXHALL 4 923 9 341 89,7% LATIN AMERICA 32 200 23 837 26,0% PEUGEOT 18 674 14 878 20,3% CITROEN 13 115 8 586 34,5% DS 197 91 53,8% OPEL VAUXHALL 214 282 31,8% CHINA SOUTH EAST ASIA 35 898 7 838 78,2% PEUGEOT 20 369 5 154 74,7% CITROEN 14 762 2 586 82,5% DS 626 65 89,6% OPEL VAUXHALL 141 33 76,6% INDIA PACIFIC 5 595 5 332 4,7% PEUGEOT 4 007 3 687 8,0% CITROEN 1 261 1 367 8,4% DS 327 278 15,0% EURASIA 2 358 3 283 39,2% PEUGEOT 1 447 1 689 16,7% CITROEN 861 1 363 58,3% DS 3 20 566,7% OPEL VAUXHALL 47 211 348,9% Total Consolidated World Sales 885 951 627 024 29,2% PEUGEOT 350 739 258 946 26,2% CITROEN 239 643 171 124 28,6% DS 10 694 11 749 9,9% OPEL VAUXHALL 284 875 185 205 35,0% * Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

2 Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005338/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com

Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96 valerie.gillot@mpsa.com