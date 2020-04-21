- Groupe PSA Q1 revenue down by 15.6% at €15.2 billion;
- Automotive division1 revenue down by 15.7% at €11.9 billion driven by a sharp volume drop partially offset by a strong product mix;
- Consolidated worldwide sales down 29%;
- The Group's priority is to protect its employees with a reinforced sanitary protocol and prepare the future of the company.
Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
Group revenue amounted to €15,179 million in Q1 2020 compared with €17,976 million in Q1 2019.
Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,934 million down by 15.7% compared to Q1 2019. The positive impact of product mix (+5.3%), price (+0.5%) as well as other effects (+3.5%) and sales to partners (+0.1%) partially offset the sharp decrease of volumes and country mix (-24.6%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.5%).
With a total of 627,000 cars sold, Q1 2020 consolidated worldwide saleswere down, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 715,000 vehicles at 31 March 2020 and decreased by 1,000 units from 31 March 2019.
Faurecia revenue was down at €3,739 million.
Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA said: "Having secured its liquidity and drastically cut its costs, the group now fully focuses on preparing the rebound in a chaotic economic environment
Market outlook: in 2020, the Group now anticipates a decrease of the automotive market by 25% in Europe, 10% in China, 25% in Latin America and 20% in Russia.
The outlook is currently difficult to assess and will depend on the scale, duration and geographic extent of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the measures taken by the countries concerned.
Operational outlook:
Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.
Link to the presentation of Q1 2020.
Financial Calendar
25 June 2020: 2020 General Meeting
28 July 2020: 2020 interim results
28 October 2020: Third-quarter 2020 revenue
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN
Attachments
Revenue Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019
In million euros
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Change
Automotive
14,157
11,934
(2,223)
Faurecia
4,325
3,739
(586)
Other businesses and eliminations
(506)
(494)
12
Group Revenue
17,976
15,179
(2,797)
Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
Q1 2020 Consolidated Worldwide Sales
|Consolidated World Sales
Estimates
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|? YTD
|EUROPE *
783 452
548 631
30,0%
|PEUGEOT
290 651
216 090
25,7%
|CITROEN
203 904
146 288
28,3%
|DS
9 347
10 915
16,8%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
279 550
175 338
37,3%
|MIDDLE EAST AFRICA
26 448
38 103
44,1%
|PEUGEOT
15 591
17 448
11,9%
|CITROEN
5 740
10 934
90,5%
|DS
194
380
95,9%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
4 923
9 341
89,7%
|LATIN AMERICA
32 200
23 837
26,0%
|PEUGEOT
18 674
14 878
20,3%
|CITROEN
13 115
8 586
34,5%
|DS
197
91
53,8%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
214
282
31,8%
|CHINA SOUTH EAST ASIA
35 898
7 838
78,2%
|PEUGEOT
20 369
5 154
74,7%
|CITROEN
14 762
2 586
82,5%
|DS
626
65
89,6%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
141
33
76,6%
|INDIA PACIFIC
5 595
5 332
4,7%
|PEUGEOT
4 007
3 687
8,0%
|CITROEN
1 261
1 367
8,4%
|DS
327
278
15,0%
|EURASIA
2 358
3 283
39,2%
|PEUGEOT
1 447
1 689
16,7%
|CITROEN
861
1 363
58,3%
|DS
3
20
566,7%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
47
211
348,9%
|Total Consolidated World Sales
885 951
627 024
29,2%
|PEUGEOT
350 739
258 946
26,2%
|CITROEN
239 643
171 124
28,6%
|DS
10 694
11 749
9,9%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
284 875
185 205
35,0%
|* Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia
1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)
2 Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue
Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005338/en/
Contacts:
Media contact:
Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com
Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96 valerie.gillot@mpsa.com