Mutares (MUX) specialises in restructuring distressed companies and expects new opportunities to arise amid the current crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. STS's plants located in China have returned to operations and MUX's focus in terms of current restructuring actions is in benefiting from the end of lockdown and improved economic activity. In 2019, MUX was particularly active in M&A, with 10 investments announced, including six new platforms. These resulted in significant gains on bargain purchases and a solid EPS increase. Consequently, management recommended a €1.00 dividend per share for FY19, translating into an attractive 9.3% yield. MUX's liquidity was strengthened with the recent €50m bond issue.

