Single cell analysis for therapeutic discovery recognized with prestigious business award for innovation

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, has be honored with a Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation. The award recognizes the Company's excellence in patenting, developing and globally commercializing single cell analysis systems for biotherapeutic discovery.

Using its state-of-the-art picodroplet technology, Sphere Fluidics develops and commercializes novel, single cell analysis systems for the rapid screening and characterization of single cells to enable leading edge research and accelerate biopharmaceutical discovery and development. The Company's flagship product is the multi-award winning, Cyto-MineSystem, which integrates isolation, selective screening, sorting, and imaging into a single automated platform to streamline workflows, reduce costs, improve throughput and enable high-value cells to be captured in a single run.

Sphere Fluidics spun out from the University of Cambridge in 2010 and now employs 31 people.

Dr. Frank F. Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: "We are immensely proud to have our pioneering approach to single cell analysis recognized with a Queen's Award for Enterprise. This is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our dedicated team who have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by researchers in drug discovery, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Sphere Fluidics' technology is specifically designed to increase the chances of finding that rare molecule or cell that could lead to a life-changing medicine. Our systems help make the development of new biopharmaceuticals faster and more cost-effective, improve monoclonal antibody screening, cell line development, and overall efficiency to help accelerate research into new therapeutic modalities. Our technology is highly innovative and is covered by 148 international patents and 18 trademarks."

Sphere Fluidics is one of 220 organizations nationally to be recognized with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise. Now in its 54th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are among the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards emblem for the next five years.

Sphere Fluidics will be invited to celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queen's Awards winners in the summer.

For further information about Sphere Fluidics, please visit: www.spherefluidics.com

For more information about the Queen's Award for Enterprise, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise

