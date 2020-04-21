Technavio has been monitoring the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Honeywell International Inc., uvex group, and Vuzix Corp. are some of the major market participants. Focus on worker's safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on worker's safety has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as below:

End-user Firefighting Industry Manufacturing Industry Construction Industry Oil and Gas Industry Mining Industry

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market report covers the following areas:

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Trends

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for multipurpose equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Honeywell International Inc., uvex group, and Vuzix Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

